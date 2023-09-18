Small School Lights: Small School Lights: Touchet v St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse (8-Man Football)

Welcome to another “Small School Lights,” featuring an 8-man High School football game between Touchet and St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse from September 15th at Touchet High School in South Eastern Washington State.

On Friday, September 15th, the Redhawks of Touchet High School took down St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 53-21 in 8-man football action. The win moves the Touchet Redhawks to 2-1 on the season. Touchet’s next game is on the road against Liberty Christian on Friday in Richland.

Check out some fantastic photos from Tommy Wolf of Lit Media Productions.

