Small School Lights: Liberty Christian vs. Garfield-Palouse

This week's Small School Lights will feature Richland's Liberty Christian and Garfield-Palouse.

The Liberty Christian Patriots moved to 5-0 on the 2023 8-man High School Football season after beating Garfield-Palouse 58-14 this past Saturday.

STAND OUT PERFORMANCES

Junior Runningback Charlie Branning once again led the Patriot offense. Branning carried the ball ten times for 239 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. In the passing game, Joey Isley (Junior), Chris Aldridge (Sophmore), and Dax Mercure (Sophomore) all caught one pass each during the contest.

Defensively, Liberty Christian was led by Freshman Levi Idler, who had six solo tackles and three assists, while Junior Addison Lyle had an interception and a 42-yard return.

POST GAME THOUGHTS FROM BRANNING

"I'm really happy to be out there with my guys and playing in a way that glorifies God. I'm really thankful to all of our coaches that ensure that we are playing for Him and having fun in the process," said Branning after the game.

A LOOK AHEAD

Liberty Christian is ranked first in High School 8-Man Football in Washington State. Their next game is October 6th against Yakima Tribal for homecoming. After that, the Patriots have three games remaining before the playoffs start.

