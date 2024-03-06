Yesterday (March 5th), around 3 PM, Kennewick Police Officers were called to West 7th Avenue and South Anderson Street.

The caller told officers they had arrived home from school, viewed broken glass in the home, and believed the suspect was still inside.

Police quickly locked down the home and began making PA announcements to any potential intruder. Officers and K9 Ivan later cleared the home, and no one was found inside.

While still at the scene investigating the break-in, another family member told the police that the suspect was still in the area. Officers arrested them and put them in jail on charges related to the burglary.

