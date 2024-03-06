Help Solve Crimes: Richland Police Seek Public Support In Finding Suspects
The Richland Police need your help trying to find these suspects wanted for their alleged crimes in the Richland area.
The Suspected Retail Theif in Richland
Police say this person is facing charges in Richland
Case Number: Case # 24-007652
The Suspects in a Winco Shoplifting Case
Investigators say these two individuals are suspects in a shoplifting case. Please ask you to look at both graphics, including one of their car.
Case # 24-008335
An Alleged TV Theft from Richland's Target
The Richland Police Department says these two people stole TV's from Target on two separate occasions.
Case #'s 24-008299 & 24-008303
If you have any info, contact the Richland Police Department.
If you have any information, please call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.
