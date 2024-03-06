The Richland Police need your help trying to find these suspects wanted for their alleged crimes in the Richland area.

The Suspected Retail Theif in Richland

Police say this person is facing charges in Richland

Case Number: Case # 24-007652

The Suspects in a Winco Shoplifting Case

Investigators say these two individuals are suspects in a shoplifting case. Please ask you to look at both graphics, including one of their car.

Case # 24-008335

An Alleged TV Theft from Richland's Target

The Richland Police Department says these two people stole TV's from Target on two separate occasions.

Case #'s 24-008299 & 24-008303

If you have any info, contact the Richland Police Department.

If you have any information, please call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.

