Help Solve Crimes: Richland Police Seek Public Support In Finding Suspects

Help Solve Crimes: Richland Police Seek Public Support In Finding Suspects

Canva
The Richland Police need your help trying to find these suspects wanted for their alleged crimes in the Richland area.

The Suspected Retail Theif in Richland

Police say this person is facing charges in Richland

Photo: RPD
loading...

Case Number: Case # 24-007652

 

The Suspects in a Winco Shoplifting Case

Investigators say these two individuals are suspects in a shoplifting case. Please ask you to look at both graphics, including one of their car.
loading...
Photo: RPD
loading...

Case # 24-008335

An Alleged TV Theft from Richland's Target

The Richland Police Department says these two people stole TV's from Target on two separate occasions.
Photo: RPD
loading...

Case #'s 24-008299 & 24-008303

If you have any info, contact the Richland Police Department.

If you have any information, please call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.

Related Area Crime Stories

A student is in trouble after police say he brought a gun to school.

Kennewick Police arrest heavily intoxicated man causing a disturbance by threatening violence at a local business.

Help Kennewick Police locate a jewelry thief who stole a $6,000 necklace.

 

Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA