Washington Weather Drastically Changes From 80 Degrees To Winter
Washington weather is confusing. We've gone from 80° to winter, overnight, literally.
Personally, I loved the 80° days over snow and freezing temperatures. According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton:
A cold front passage Wednesday will produce rain chances across the region, with high mountain snow also possible. Snow developing at the pass levels will be light, between 1 to 3 inches. Light rain and snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday, with drier conditions in the lower elevations.
The coldest month in Washington is January.
Of course, snowfall is expected in the winter months. However, Spring has arrived, and I believe Mother Nature is confused. In fact, we broke a record for a high temperature on the first day of Spring. From en.climate-data.org:
At an average temperature of 25.7 °C | 78.3 °F, July is the hottest month of the year. January is the coldest month, with temperatures averaging 1.2 °C | 34.1 °F.
Folks who love to ski are absolutely enjoying the extended snowfall.
It's no secret, I wish I had learned to ski. I do love sledding. White Pass Ski Area remains open for skiing, while the tubing hill will close on March 31st. Ski Bluewood also remains open thru the end of March, the last month of the season.
The major reason I reside in Eastern Washington is because of the mild weather.
•
I really enjoy living in the desert. I love triple-digit heat. We can always cool off down by the Columbia River.
