Step Back In Time At The Whitman College Renaissance Faire
- The Whitman College Renaissance Faire is this Weekend in Walla Walla
- Attendees can be transported back to the era with music, activities and fun
- The Faire will feature local and national merchant and entertainers
Are you ready for a blast from the past? Whitman College will be holding their renaissance faire this weekend.
The Renaissance Faire at Whitman College
On April 20th in Walla Walla, Whitman College will be holding their annual Whitman College Renaissance Faire. Join enthusiasts for a day of renaissance dancing, foam sword fighting, magicians, stilt-walking, and their very own pickle cart!
The Renaissance Faire Merchants and Entertainers
The event will also feature local and national merchants and entertainers such as:
LM Designs, Cup and Coin, Luther Leather, Gaejin's Hoard, Iron Kingdom Adventures, Mossyback Morris Men, Clair Voyánt Magic, Skweez the Weezil, and more! In addition, the faire will feature local student vendors and entertainers from Whitman College.
More Info on the Whitman Renaissance Faire
For more information, check out the event's Facebook page
Whitman Renaissance Faire Details
When: April 20th, 2024
Where: Whitman College (In front of Memorial Hall), Walla Walla, Washington (345 Boyer ave)
Hours: 9 AM - 5 PM
Cost of the Whitman Renaissance Faire: The Faire is free to attend.
Renaissance Faire Tips
Stay hydrated, bring water
Wear good shoes
Dress the part
Bring cash and card for the vendors
Participate in Activities
Support and Encourage the Performers
Study up on Ye Olde English
