One of Washington's most historic theaters has entertained and captivated the masses for over a century.

The History of the Old Theatre in Seattle

The Moore Theatre is an iconic venue nestled in the heart of Seattle. Since its inception in 1907, it has been a cornerstone of the city's cultural scene, hosting performances that have entertained and wowed audiences for over a hundred years.

Showcasing Vaudeville to Punk-Rock

Originally designed by architect Edwin W. Houghton, The Moore opened its doors with a flourish, showcasing vaudeville acts and silent films to eager patrons. It has undergone several transformations throughout the decades, evolving with the times while retaining its architectural charm and historical significance.

In the 1970s, The Moore Theatre became a hub for the burgeoning punk rock scene, welcoming legendary bands such as Nirvana and Pearl Jam to its stage. This era marked a turning point for the venue, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for live music and cutting-edge performances.

Today's Moore Theatre

Today, The Moore continues to enchant audiences with its unique programming, featuring everything from Broadway shows to comedy specials and musicals. Its intimate atmosphere and rich heritage make it a beloved institution cherished by performers and spectators alike.

