First Day Of Spring Breaks A Record In Tri-Cities

It's felt like spring for the better part of the last week in the Tri-Cities, and a number of other places around Washington State for that matter. Last Friday it hit 67 degrees for the high and it just kept climbing.

Photo by Sergey Shmidt on Unsplash Photo by Sergey Shmidt on Unsplash loading...

It was a big difference from this time in 2023 when we were ten degrees cooler on March 15th and a barely warmer 60 degrees on March 19th. March 19th was the first day of spring this year (otherwise known as the vernal equinox) because the leap year made it a little earlier than normal.

Get our free mobile app

What we weren't expecting as we hit 69 degrees on Saturday the 16th or 73 degrees on the following day was that record temperatures were coming. 1911 in the Tri-Cities had some warm days this time of year, in the mid to upper 70s. 1934 had the record high for March 19th at 77 degrees. 2024 said 'Hold My Beer'.

Photo KEPR TV Photo KEPR TV loading...

The Tri-Cities hit the 80 degree mark for the first time in the month of March since 2003 (when it hit 80 on the 30th) and it's the earliest the area has ever gone above 79 degrees. With that said...

The Temps...They Are A Changin'

It going to head down the degree slope as fast as it rose as by the weekend. We will be back in the upper 50 degree range with rain very possible on Saturday more so than Sunday. The longer range projection for the rest of the month is a lot of days in the low 60s.