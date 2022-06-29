They Need Your Help: Kennewick Police Searching for Vulnerable Adult
UPDATE: Carly has been found. Thank you to everyone for assisting us in reuniting her with family.
--
(Benton County, WA) -- Kennewick Police are asking for help public locating a vulnerable adult. 29-year-old Carely Verduzco, is approx 4’11” and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and purple shoes. Her family believes she may be in the Finley area.
Carely speaks some English, but is fluent in Spanish, and has the mental capacity of a 7 year old.
If you think you may have relevant information, call 509-628-0333