The Richland Police Department is turning to the public to ask for help in identifying a suspect in a local case. In contrast to the past weeks, (See last week's article about identifying crime suspects in Richland). This week, officers in Richland are looking to identify one person.

The Suspect in a Shoplifting Case at Kohls in Richland

Investigators say that a woman decided to walk out of the Kohls store without paying for some items from the retailer. If you know anything about this case or can I.D the woman, call the Richland Police Department and reference the case number:

Richland Kohls Shoplifting Case Number: # 24-013000

Photo RPD Photo RPD loading...

If you Know Anything about the Case, Call the Richland Police Department

If you have any information, please call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.

Related Crime Stories in the Tri-Cities/News Radio 610 KONA Area

Tragedy strikes near Washington-Oregon border - Sheriff's Office investigating the homicide.

New scam alert in Tri-Cities! Beware of fraudsters posing as Richland Police sergeants. Never give personal info over the phone to unknown callers.

The Kennewick Police Department seeks public help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.