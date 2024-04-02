The victim was found near the Washington-Oregon border, close to Walla Walla.

Deputies were called on May 25th to an area near the border where they found a man lying near the roadway. Investigators determined that he had died. Detectives notified the man's family, stating he was from Walla Walla.

An Investigation has Been Launched by the Walla Walla Sheriffs Office and the Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force

The Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office says that the case is now being investigated in collaboration with the Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force as a homicide.

