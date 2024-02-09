Prosser Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying an Alleged Car Prowler And Wallet Thief
The Prosser Police Department is asking if you have seen this person
Police Say this Person Broke into a Car and Stole a Wallet and Credit Cards
Prosser Police are saying that this person is suspected of breaking into a vehicle, stealing a wallet, and attempting to use the victim's credit cards at Richland Fred Meyer.
A Photo of the Alleged Car Prowler and Wallet Theif
Case Number: 24-1167.
Contact the Prosser Police Department if you Have Any Info.
If you have any information, please contact our non-emergency dispatch at 509-786-2112 (dial option #3), reference case # 24-1167.
