The Prosser Police Department is asking if you have seen this person

Police Say this Person Broke into a Car and Stole a Wallet and Credit Cards

Prosser Police are saying that this person is suspected of breaking into a vehicle, stealing a wallet, and attempting to use the victim's credit cards at Richland Fred Meyer.

A Photo of the Alleged Car Prowler and Wallet Theif

Case Number: 24-1167.

Photo: Prosser PD loading...

Contact the Prosser Police Department if you Have Any Info.

If you have any information, please contact our non-emergency dispatch at 509-786-2112 (dial option #3), reference case # 24-1167.

