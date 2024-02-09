Kennewick Police Request Public Assistance In Identifying Assault Suspect
An Assault Case Investegation in Kennewick
Kennewick Police are looking for a man who is wanted in connection to an assault case.
The Kennewick Police are Asking for the Public's Help in Identifying the Suspect
Kennewick Police Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying the male subject in this photo.
Investigators say that the man played a role in a physical altercation that took place on November 10, 2023, in the 900 block of S Alder St.
If you have any Knowledge of the event or Know the Suspect, the Kennewick Police want you to call them
If you know who this person is or have information about this incident, please call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 and reference this case number. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com
