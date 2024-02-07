Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Call the Police

Have you seen these people in the Tri-Cities? The Richland Police Department is looking to identify these people that are of interest to the department. The Richland Department says that the people listed below are being sought for their roles in alleged crimes.

Suspected Green Card Theft

Investigators say this man is wanted for theft at the Gold's Gym. He allegedly also stole the victims's immigration "green card," which costs $1,500 to replace.

Police say this man stole a green card Photo: RPD Police say this man stole a green card

Anyone with information on the suspect, contact the Richland Police Department and reference case number:

The Alleged Target Theifs

Police Detectives are saying that this pair was shoplifted from Target in Richland.

Police say this pair stole from Target in Richland Photo: RPD Police say this pair stole from Target in Richland

Anyone with information on the suspected Target swipers, contact the Richland Police Department and reference case number:

Can you help the Richland Police Department ID these people?

If so, or if you have any information, please call the Richland Police non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.

