The Seattle Police Department Discovered Pounds of Drugs

Seattle Police detectives, along with federal law enforcement partners, report that they have seized more than 30 pounds of meth and arrested two suspected drug traffickers during a narcotics operation last Thursday (February 1st) in South Seattle.

Police Spent Several Months Investigating the Aledged Seattle Area Drug Dealers

The operation lasted several months as Narcotics detectives with the Seattle Police Department coordinated a multi-agency state and federal investigation into a large drug trafficking organization. This drug trafficking organization operated along a large piece of the greater King County, South Snohomish County, and North Pierce County areas. During the investigation, much of the drug dealing focused on the downtown core of Seattle and throughout North Seattle.

Using a Search Warrant, Investigators Say they Found the Meth in the Suspect's Vehicle.

On Thursday, officers arrested the suspects, who were brothers, for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Via a search warrant, officers located the meth in the suspect’s vehicle.

The Drugs Seized from the Suspects are Valued over $120,000

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is $120,000. An additional 408 grams of suspected heroin and $5500 in cash were also recovered when officers searched the suspect’s home. The suspects were booked into King County Jail.

