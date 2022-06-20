Are They Connected? Officials Investigate Fire Behind Richland Walmart Days After Fire at Kennewick Location

(Richland, WA) -- Firefighters were called out to the Walmart near Queensgate and Duportail around 8am Monday morning after reports of smoke and flames coming from the back side of the building. Responders arrived to find a freight container on fire. most of the damage appeared limited to the exterior of the Walmart building itself.

[video width="640" height="368" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/1130/files/2022/06/attachment-Video-of-smoke-from-fire-at-richland-Walmart-captured-by-Shane-Mahoney.mp4"][/video]

"Likely some cosmetic damage at a minimum. There's a possibly there will be some product damage. Property-wise, I think we'll come out okay on this one, but it remains to be seen." said Richland Fire Chief Tom Huntington. "No injuries so far. We were able to, with the assistance of the Richland Police Department, get all of the employees and customers out of the building immediately."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It follows another investigation currently underway involving the Kennewick Walmart on 27th Ave. Authorities are still looking for a man possibly involved in that incident.