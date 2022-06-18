Suspect Wanted For Small Walmart Fire

(Kennewick, WA) -- A small fire broke out in the towel section of the Kennewick Walmart off 27th Avenue late Friday morning. Witnesses say they saw a man leaving the area of the fire and entering a small sedan. That man was questioned but released once officers were able to review the surveillance footage.

Now they're looking for a man associated with the pictured white or silver minivan who Kennewick Police say is the suspect. If you have any information call (509)628-0333