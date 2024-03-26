Community Urged To Help Locate Missing Indigenous Woman in Washington

The Washington State Patrol is asking for help in their search for missing indigenous women from a local tribe.

Troopers Belive She was Last in Southwestern Washington

Troopers say Shirley Jackson, a member of the Yakima Nation, went missing at the end of February. Investigators say she was last seen near Vancouver, Washington, in Southwestern Washington. Detectives say Jackson had left Vancouver, Washington, to stay at her friend's house in Waterville, Washington, around February 24, 2024.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Jackson is around 5’7” with black hair and brown eyes and is around 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black vest, and a black sweatshirt. Troopers believe she was driving a red 2006 Ford pick-up truck.

A Photo of the Missing Person Last Seen in Vancouver, Washington

Photo: WSP

