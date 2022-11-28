WSP: RV Making a U-Turn Along 240 Freeway Causes Crash, Massive Traffic Snarl

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says a motor home that was westbound on the 240 Freeway just after the Blue Bridge merge makes an illegal u-turn in a WSDOT crossing and cuts off several cars in the process, forcing at least one to crash. This happened Monday afternoon. There were no injuries but traffic was backed up for miles all the way to the North Edison Street exit in Kennewick along the freeway.

WSP: This Is a Good Lesson

The Washington State Patrol says this is a good reminder for drivers along any freeway to not use the WSDOT crossing, as they are only for official state cars, trucks and emergency vehicles.The driver of the motor home was cited in the crash for negligent driving. It's not clear why the driver decided to make the U-Turn. Traffic heading eastbound had to squeeze into the left lane to get by the crash. The freeway was not closed. The backup lasted for about 90 minutes.