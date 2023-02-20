Walla Walla Trooper Hit By Gunfire Honored By TC Americans

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Tri-City Americans paid homage to Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson at their home game Saturday night. The WHL team honored the trooper, who was ambushed and shot back on September 22nd, 2022 while at a stoplight in Walla Walla. Atkinson was able to drive himself to the hospital after getting hit by gunfire in the face and the hand. He was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, recently returning back to the Walla Walla area to continue his recovery.

Saturday night at the Toyota Center, the Trooper was presented with a special hockey jersey and was given the chance to drop the ceremonial first puck onto the ice. It was a fitting scene as this was First Responders Night at the game, which followed a special charity Guns vs. Hoses match between police and fire. The Tri-City Americans beat the Spokane Chiefs 3-0 in the match up.

