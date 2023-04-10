Walla Walla Trooper Who Was Shot Is Honored in Olympia

(Olympia, WA) -- A Washington State Patrol Trooper from Walla Walla who was shot in the face while sitting in his patrol car was honored Monday morning at the State Capital in Olympia. Trooper Dean Atkinson was recognized during the House floor session by Speaker Pro Tem Tina Orwall (D-33rd District) and offered a standing ovation by members.

In her speech recognizing Trooper Atkinson, Speaker Pro Tem Orwall said "we want to thank you for your extraordinary service and wish you all the best in your full recovery."

Atkinson was shot back in September off a Walla Walla street. He was able to driver himself to the hospital and was later transferred to Harborview for treatment. Since then he has been recovering and hopes to return to the State Patrol soon.

