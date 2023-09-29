Two are in Custody for Assault and Theft in Walla Walla

Two Walla Walla boys are in custody for assault and theft.

According to Walla Walla Police, two juveniles were arrested for Assault and Theft this week. On September 27th, the two males entered the Shell Food Mart on Walla Walla’s Isaacs Avenue, where one stole a case of alcohol from the business. Later, the two suspects moved to another gas station on the Chevron on Isaccs, where they again attempted to steal. Law enforcement stated that the clerk confronted the two, and a physical altercation ensued. As the two kids ran out of the store, one of the juveniles displayed a knife and threatened to kill the clerk. The clerk sustained minor injuries in the ordeal.

Photo: WWPD Facebook Photo: WWPD Facebook loading...

The clerk called the authorities after the pair left, and the police were able to identify the suspects using surveillance footage. On Thursday, detectives from the Career Criminal Apprehension Team and Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force located and arrested both juveniles without incident.

One of the boys was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of attempted Assault in the second degree, Felony Harassment - Threats to Kill, two counts of Unlawful Display of a Weapon, and two counts of Assault in the fourth degree. The other young man was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of Theft in the third degree and two counts of Assault in the fourth degree.