Watch Your Speed On Yakima City Streets This Holiday Season

Yakima Police will continue emphasis patrols through the holidays as they try and slow many Yakima drivers and prevent serious crashes.

Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols and so far they're not showing any decreases.

Police are making a lot of traffic stops every week

During the period between November 13 through November 21 officers made 1,013 traffic stops and issued 502 citations.

Officers investigated 37 collisions with 18 being the result of a driver not stopping for a red light. The Officers also arrested 7 drivers for Drivers Under the Influence.

All total so far this month Yakima Police Department Officers have made 3,010 traffic stops and issued 1,357 citations.

There's no end date to the patrols

City officials say there's no plan to end the emphasis patrols anytime soon and will likely continue until the end of the year and beyond.

Capt. Jay Seely Commander of the city traffic unit says officers are now charged with making 3 to 4 traffic stops a day to help send a message to drivers they need slow down.

The Washington State Patrol is also conducting patrols

The emphasis patrols in the city are coupled with emphasis patrols being conducted around the state during the holidays. The Washington State Patrol says the “High Visibility Enforcement” happen on specific days. Future patrols include Nov. 26, Dec. 17, and Dec. 31. Troopers and local authorities will be working together on those days to watch for speeders and impaired drivers.

