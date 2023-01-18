Eastbound 240 Closed After Mental Health Crisis in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities shut down the eastbound side of the 240 Freeway at Edison Street in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. This after police say a male was standing on the outside portion of the safety barrier at the Edison overpass, potentially reading himself to jump. This happened just after 3:30pm and when officers approached, police say the man threatened to jump if they got too close. State Patrol then decided to close the freeway's south side, along with all traffic on Edison Street

Crisis Negotiators with the Tri-City Regional SWAT team were called to the scene and spoke with the male. They were able to get him to come back over the railing, where he was safely detained and taken to an area hospital

Traffic was backed up for miles on both the east and westbound 240 Freeway as officers worked on the situation

