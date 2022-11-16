Fire Breaks Out in Same RV Park As Saturday’s Deadly Blaze

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Fire Department says a mobile home caught fire Tuesday night in the very same RV park where another blaze that trapped an 8-year-old girl inside an RV and ultimately took her life, broke out Saturday. This latest fire ignited around 9:30pm at the Tri-Cities RV Park located at 7322 West Bonnie Ave right off Columbia Center Blvd. Fire crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from one mobile home, spreading to two other RVs. Crews were able to get things under control in fairly short order. Two dogs died in the fire and some people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation. Fire Chief Chad Michael told Newsradio it's too early for a cause on either of these fires, but investigators will be at the scene working to look for what happened.



