Dozens of Crashes Snarl Tri-Cities Traffic Over Thanksgiving Holiday

(Pasco, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says they had a very challenging holiday season, responding to dozens of crashes over the Thanksgiving week. According to State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, authorities recorded 63 crashes on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving alone. Much of that was due to the freezing rain the area saw on that day. This includes one deadly crash along the 182 Freeway in Richland.

Thanksgiving Day Itself Was Not Quiet

According to the State Patrol, authorities responded to 26 crashes on the actual holiday. On Saturday morning, the force dealt with freezing rain on the 82 Freeway south of the Tri-Cities. Trooper Thorson describes the holiday in total as "busy." That's primarily thanks to what they call "uncooperative weather." He adds that while 63 crashes in a day is high, it's also typical due to freezing rain.

