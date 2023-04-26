Wet Nose Wednesday: Pasco Lovable Bonded Brothers Need Adopting

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we've got a bonded duo of kitties looking for a new home from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco.



POPP POPP loading...

Meet BJ and Toulouse!

Get our free mobile app

These boys are 4-year-old bonded brothers that would love to stay together. They are always together and we'd like to keep it that way.

BJ is a sweet, shy little guy. He likes a quiet, calm environment, but still loves to receive attention in a gentle manner. He grew up as an indoor cat with his mom and brother and is very loving with them, but has not really been around other cats. He also grew up around dogs and kids and is fine with them as long as they are not too rowdy otherwise he will usually find a place for himself to hide.

POPP POPP loading...

Toulouse is a funny little character. He will talk all day, loves pets, and will even lick your hand like crazy. He has grown up with his brother and mom and gets along very well with them but has not really been around other cats. He has also grown up around dogs and kids and is fine with them but will usually find a hiding spot if it gets too crazy. He has always been an indoor cat but has gone outside with supervision a few times.

POPP POPP loading...

Toulouse would like someone who will talk and meow back at him. The boys have been neutered, vaccinated, and will be microchipped as part of their adoption. The adoption fee is $75/each and includes a complimentary vet exam, coupons from Petsmart, and a gift bag from POPP.

If you're interested in giving BJ and Toulouse a home, please complete the POPP adoption questionnaire: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-feline/

QUIZ: Can You Name All 10 of Washington State’s Famous Symbols Are you really smarter than a 5th grader?

Take a look at the 10 most famous official Washington State symbols and see how many of these you can still remember and see how many of these you get correct on our fun test.