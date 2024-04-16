Huge New Show Coming To Tri-Cities Featuring Former Seahawk Star

Collectors in the Northwest will be gathering in Tri-Cities for a brand new event that aims to bring together long-time as well as brand new enthusiasts under one roof. The first, of what is being billed as a semi-annual event, will take place June 8th and 9th at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

The Event Will Have A Lot To Offer

The first 50 kids in the door under the age of 13 will receive a special bag of United States Coins. The bag may include any of the following:

Wheat Pennies: A staple of American history from the early to mid-20th century.

A staple of American history from the early to mid-20th century. Old Nickels: Various designs and compositions or the coin through it's evolution.

Various designs and compositions or the coin through it's evolution. Old Dimes: The beloved Mercury dimes along with others could be yours..

The beloved Mercury dimes along with others could be yours.. Ninety Percent Silver Coins: See the beauty of coins made from precious metals.

See the beauty of coins made from precious metals. Old Silver Dollars: A significant piece of history is told by the larger coins.

Plus one bag each day will contain a 1 gram gold bar.

Seahawk Fans Are In For a Treat

Former Seahawk Defensive End and Super Bowl Champion Cliff Avril will be there June 8th from 1-2pm for a meet and greet and autograph signing. The meet and greet is limited to 120 people who have purchased their tickets in advance. Tickets to meet #56 are $80 and can be purchased at the shows website pnwshow.com.

If you are interested in a vendor table or booth you are encouraged to lock yours in sooner than later as they'll go on a first come first serve basis. You can reserve yours online or by calling 509-308-4236.