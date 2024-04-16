Huge New Show Coming To Tri-Cities Featuring Former Seahawk Star
Collectors in the Northwest will be gathering in Tri-Cities for a brand new event that aims to bring together long-time as well as brand new enthusiasts under one roof. The first, of what is being billed as a semi-annual event, will take place June 8th and 9th at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
The Event Will Have A Lot To Offer
The first 50 kids in the door under the age of 13 will receive a special bag of United States Coins. The bag may include any of the following:
- Wheat Pennies: A staple of American history from the early to mid-20th century.
- Old Nickels: Various designs and compositions or the coin through it's evolution.
- Old Dimes: The beloved Mercury dimes along with others could be yours..
- Ninety Percent Silver Coins: See the beauty of coins made from precious metals.
- Old Silver Dollars: A significant piece of history is told by the larger coins.
Plus one bag each day will contain a 1 gram gold bar.
Seahawk Fans Are In For a Treat
Former Seahawk Defensive End and Super Bowl Champion Cliff Avril will be there June 8th from 1-2pm for a meet and greet and autograph signing. The meet and greet is limited to 120 people who have purchased their tickets in advance. Tickets to meet #56 are $80 and can be purchased at the shows website pnwshow.com.
If you are interested in a vendor table or booth you are encouraged to lock yours in sooner than later as they'll go on a first come first serve basis. You can reserve yours online or by calling 509-308-4236.
Things to do in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Aly