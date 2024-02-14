A man is in trouble after police say he broke into a cafe in Wapto.

The Man was Whitnesses Crawling Through a Broken Window

Last night (February 13, 2024), Wapato Police Officers were called to Ana's Cafe after an eyewitness called about a man crawling in through a broken window. Along with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, the Wapato Police Department showed up at the Cafe to investigate.

The Man was Located by Wapato Police Officers, but he Decided to Run

A male matching the description was soon located, but he decided to run away from the officers and deputies. He was eventually tracked down and arrested after a short chase. Investigators then say that the person who witnessed the break-in confirmed the man's identity.

During the Arrest, the Officers Made a Discovery

Investigators say that the suspect was found with items taken from the Cafe. The burglary suspect was booked into the Yakima County Jail on the break-in and burglary charges at the Cafe.

Related Tri-Cities Area Crime Stories

The Prosser Police Department is asking if you have seen this person

Police Say this Person Broke into a Car and Stole a Wallet and Credit Cards