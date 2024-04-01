Crews rushed to extinguish a fire near a famous Mexican Restaurant in Walla Walla.

Last Friday, just after 6:30 in the evening on (March 29, 2024,) crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations One and Two were called out to the parking lot of Taqueria Yungapeti, (on 9th Avenue) for a cargo trailer on fire next to the restaurant.

Facebook Facebook loading...

According to the City of Walla Walla, first reports said the cargo trailer was fully involved, and the fire was extending into the building.

City fire crews arrived and found a 20-foot cargo trailer and tow vehicle parked near the building. The trailer was fully involved, but luckily, the fire had not extended into the building. Fire crews immediately went to work extinguishing the fire and had it under control by 7:00 PM.

Walla Walla Fire Walla Walla Fire loading...

City Public Works was called to protect the nearby storm drains from the runoff of chemicals and fuel stored in the cargo trailer. The Department of Ecology was also notified, and no further action was taken.

Walla Walla officials say there were injuries reported to civilians or firefighters. Fire crews estimated the flames caused $40,000 in damages.

City fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by mechanical equipment failure.

Merrick Parnell’s Top Stories on 610kona.com

Incident at a Walla Walla School District Building Sparks Concerns For Safety Protocols

An unidentified masked man raises security concerns at Walla Walla Public Schools.

Milton-Freewater Burglary And Shooting: Latest Updates On The Investigation

One is rushed to the hospital after an alleged burglary and shooting in Milton-Freewater, Oregon.

Community Urged To Assist Kennewick Police In Locating Wanted Individual

The Washington State Department of Corrections and Kenneck Police are on the lookout for a wanted person.