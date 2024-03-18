Just before 9 p.m. last night (March 17, 2024), Walla Walla Fire Department crews were called to a fire near the Airport at Nelson Irrigation for a commercial structure fire.

A Fire Started Near the Airport on Sunday Night

Employees on site told crews that a piece of machinery was on fire. After multiple attempts to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, the fire was still growing in size. Trucks and crews from Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and the College Place Fire Department also responded as part of a mutual-aid partnership.

attachment-WWFD loading...

Fire Crews Quicley Contained the Walla Walla Fire

Firefighters first arrived to find heavy smoke and a fire inside the structure that seemed to revolve around a single piece of equipment. Once they confirmed the building was not occupied, they quickly went to work extinguishing the fire and had it under control just after 9 p.m.

close-up of flames from a fire rising loading...

Cause of the Fire at Walla Walla's Nelson Irigation

According to the Fire department, no injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. Investigators believed an overheated hydraulic pump caused the fire.

