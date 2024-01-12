Get Out of the Cold with Tri-Cities Warming Centers

A Cold Front has Brought Frigid Temperatures and Snow to the Tri-Cities.

The cold area temperatures are bringing some challenges to some in the Tri-Cities as winter has arrived. The current cold front has brought snow and cold temperatures and has put some of the population at risk as they may be directly exposed to the cold. More snow is expected to fall in the area over the weekend, and temperatures could plummet into the negatives with the windchill. Temperatures will creep back to the low and mid-30s next week. To combat the cold, temporary warming shelters are being set up in Pasco, Richland, and Kennewick.

Temporary Warming Centers Have Been Established in the Tri-Cities

Temporary warming centers have opened in each of the three cities to combat the cold. Warming centers provide a space for people to come out of the cold and warm up in a safe, weather-proof environment.

Below is a Listing of All the Warming Centers in the Tri-Cities Area

If you or someone you know in the Tri-Cities needs help getting out of the cold weather, call 211 for help and info on services.