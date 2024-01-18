Where to Go to Get Warm in the Tri-Cities

The current cold front has brought snow, ice, and freezing temperatures to the Tri-Cities. Warming centers have been set up across Richland, Paco, and Kennewick to provide a place for people to escape the cold. Ben-Franklin Transit offers an easy route via their bus services to get people to the warming centers and out of the wintery weather.

Ben Franklin Transit loading...

Where to Find Warming Centers in the Tri-Cities

A list of all the shelters across the Tri-Cities area is available on our website, 610kona.com. You can also find hours of operation, details, and contact info on that piece. There will also be several overnight warming shelters in the Tri-Cities. Check out the graphic below for the location of the overnight warming shelters.

Photo: BF Health Photo: BF Health loading...

Getting to the Warming Shelters in Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland

Ben Franklin Transit is promoting routes that can get people to warming centers. The transit authority also wants to inform folks that transit riders are invited to wait for their bus on an idling, warm bus at any of their transit center locations in the Tri-Cities area. The graphic above has route information to transport people to the overnight warming shelters.

Get Connected to Help in the Cold Weather in the Tri-Cities

Folks can dial 2-1-1 to help them get connected with services during cold weather fronts and adverse weather conditions.