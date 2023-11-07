Tri-Cities 2B/1B High School Football Playoff Preview: November 10-11
The days and times have been released for this weekend's 1B/2B Tri-Cities area High School Football playoff game this weekend.
Local 2B Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchups
Friday, November 10, 2023
#8 River View (Finley, WA) vs #9 Astotin
7PM, Fran Rish Stadium, Richland, Washington
Saturday, November 11, 2023
#11 Tri-Cities Prep v #6 Toledo
1PM, Kelso High School, Kelso, Washington
Full 2B WIAA High School Football Bracket
You can see the full 2B High School Football Bracket on our website.https://610kona.com/tricities-1b-2b-high-school-football/
Local 1B Tri-Cities Area High School Playoff Matchups
#4 Liberty Christian will play the Winner of #12 Winlock and #5 Neah Bay.
Times and locations TBA
Full 1B WIAA High School Football Bracket
You can see the full 1B High School Football Bracket on our website.https://610kona.com/tricities-1b-2b-high-school-football/
NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week:
The NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week will feature the game between Kamiakin and Emerald Ridge from Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.
Other High School Football Action
This weekend's 3A/4A Tri-Cities Playoff Football Games
The days and times have been released for this weekend's 3A/4A Tri-Cities High School Football playoff game this weekend.
Local 4A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchups
Friday, November 10, 2023
#6 Kamiakin vs. #11 Emerald Ridge
6 PM, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick, Washington
#9 Chiawana vs. #8 Gonzaga Prep
Saturday, November 11, 2023
#16 Richland vs. #1 Graham-Kapowsin
1 PM, Art Crate Field, Graham, Washington
Full 4A WIAA High School Football Bracket
You can see the full 4A High School Football Bracket on our website.
Local 3A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchups
#5 Kennewick vs. #12 Mountain View (Vancouver, WA)
1 PM, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick, Washington
Full 3A WIAA High School Football Bracket
You can see the full 3A High School Football Bracket on our website.