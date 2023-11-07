Tri-Cities 2B/1B High School Football Playoff Preview: November 10-11

The days and times have been released for this weekend's 1B/2B Tri-Cities area High School Football playoff game this weekend.

Local 2B Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchups

Friday, November 10, 2023

#8 River View (Finley, WA) vs #9 Astotin

7PM, Fran Rish Stadium, Richland, Washington

Saturday, November 11, 2023

#11 Tri-Cities Prep v #6 Toledo

1PM, Kelso High School, Kelso, Washington

Full 2B WIAA High School Football Bracket

Full 2B WIAA High School Football Bracket

Local 1B Tri-Cities Area High School Playoff Matchups

#4 Liberty Christian will play the Winner of #12 Winlock and #5 Neah Bay.

Times and locations TBA

Full 1B WIAA High School Football Bracket

Full 1B WIAA High School Football Bracket

NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week:

The NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week will feature the game between Kamiakin and Emerald Ridge from Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.

