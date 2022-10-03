Suspect Sought in Othello Area Burglaries

Deputies are for looking public help to find a suspect believed to be involved in a number of burglaries of the Othello area.

They say the suspect first knocks to see if people are home and then breaks in when no one answers.

Additional Suspect Photo From Adams County Sheriff's Office

Deputies also say the suspect does not seem to be bothered by cameras, and needs to be located and identified as soon as possible.

Anyone who knows about the suspect, where they live, who they hang out with, or knows where the car is parked or where it's located is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspect car from Adams County Sheriff's Office

Anybody responding can remain anonymous.