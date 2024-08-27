I 90 Closed as Wildfire Burns Near Ritzville WA

Wildfire Threatens Area Near Ritzville, WA, Closes Portion of I-90

A wildfire in Adams County, near Ritzville, is spreading eastbound along Schrag Road from State Route 21, prompting authorities to close a portion of Interstate 90. The eastbound lanes of I-90 are now closed at milepost 205, with all traffic being diverted to exit at SR 21. This closure began at 1:37 pm today and will remain in effect until further notice.

Multiple Agencies,

Multiple agencies, including Adams County Sheriff's Deputies, Adams County Fire, Grant County Fire, Washington State Patrol Troopers, and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), are working together to manage the fire. According to a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant on the scene, the fire is moving closer to the eastbound lanes of I-90. As a precaution, multiple WSDOT trucks are on site, and additional units are en route.

Ritzville Wildfire Ritzville Wildfire Facebook loading... Ritzville Wildfire

Get our free mobile app

Stay Alert

All nearby homes have been contacted, and residents have been informed of the potential danger. The size of the fire is currently unknown, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Residents and travelers in the area are advised to stay alert and follow any instructions from local authorities.