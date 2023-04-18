The Netflix Stranger Things Experience is Terrifying Seattle Soon

The Official Stranger Things Experience is Coming to Seattle

If you are a big fan of Netflix Stranger Things, you can not miss this amazing experience coming to Seattle Washington for a limited time!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Stranger Things Experience in Seattle Opens Soon

Are you not just a fan of Stranger Things, but have you actually wanted to be in the show for real? Now it might be possible with this experience coming to Seattle this May.

credit YouTube @letsscream credit YouTube @letsscream loading...

What is the Stranger Things Experience?

According to their website, "Stranger Things: The Experience throws you headfirst into your favorite show —join Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Max, and Will for a very special episode starring… you!" This is your chance to explore inside the Hawkins Lab in a new immersive experience coming to Seattle, Washington.

credit YouTube @letsscream credit YouTube @letsscream loading...

Two Main Parts of the Experience

There are two main parts, the main experience, and the 80s-themed Mix-Tape medley. The entire Stranger Things Experience is world-class with stunning production, talented actors, immersive sets, and impressive special effects.

credit YouTube @letsscream credit YouTube @letsscream loading...

The Experience in Seattle

In the main experience, the Hawkins Lab is looking for volunteers for a sleep study and your group has gladly volunteered. You take center stage in the story and interact with your favorite characters from the hit TV show.

credit YouTube @letsscream credit YouTube @letsscream loading...

You Will Unlock Your Own Power

By the end, you learn to unlock your power to help fight and influence the surroundings of the lab. "Bring your friends, bring your family… Every nerd will love this totally tubular adventure!"

credit YouTube @letsscream credit YouTube @letsscream loading...

The Mix-Tape Experience

The Mix-Tape Medely is a themed location with 80s gift shops, a Surfer Boy Pizza Truck, a Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor, sets from the show, and so much more!

loading...

Characters from the Show Roam the Experience

Characters from the show are woven into the areas to pull you into the experience even more. You never know exactly who you might run into during your time at Hawkings!

credit YouTube @letsscream credit YouTube @letsscream loading...

The Details About Stranger Things Experience Seattle

Sound cool? Do you wanna go? The Stranger Things Experience Seattle opens in May and tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 19th at 9 am Pacific. It is located at 1750 Occidental Ave, Seattle WA close to the Safeco Parking Garage.

credit YouTube @letsscream credit YouTube @letsscream loading...

Ticket Prices for Stranger Things Experience Seattle

Ticket prices start at just $25 for adults. Children under 5 are not allowed and anyone under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. They also strongly encourage you to dress in your best 80s clothes to dress the part and really get into the experience.

Find out more and get your tickets that are on sale this Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 9 am on their official website by clicking here.

credit YouTube @letsscream credit YouTube @letsscream loading...