Some Stores Surveillance Cameras Have Outstanding Pics

Wanted Richland suspects (RPD)

As part of their newer Wanted Wednesday feature, the Richland Police Department is seeking to ID These two suspects.

Both are wanted for retail theft.

The male suspect on the left was involved in a theft at Marshall's back on October 28. No word on how much merchandise they made off with.

The woman on the left is wanted in connection with wheeling a cart out of Safeway a few days ago on November 5th, Saturday.

Anyone with any information, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.