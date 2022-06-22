Several Displaced After House Fire in Franklin County

(Franklin County, WA) -- A total of eight people are displaced following a fire in Franklin County early Wednesday morning. Multiple agencies responded to the initial call about a house fire off Metcalf Rd and Sagemoor at around 3am. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the blaze had actually started in a shop then spread to multiple vehicles, a camper, a double-wide and a nearby utility pole. That required the power company to disconnect the power as well.

Fortunately, everyone got out safely with no injuries reported. As of 10am, crews were still on the scene watching for hot spots and preparing for an investigation into what caused the incident.