Richland Football Tops Central Valley to Open Post Season Play

Richland opened their post-season at home in the Bomberbowl inside Fran Rish Stadium.

The Richland Bombers started their 2023 High School Football post-season campaign with a 47-14 win over the Central Valley Bears (Spokane Valley, Washington) in a rare Tuesday night game on Halloween.

Coming into the game, the Bombers finished 5-4 in regular season play in the Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC), while Central Valley entered Fran Rish Stadium with a 4-5 record. Richland Quarterback Josh Woodard threw for six touchdowns in the contest.

Richland Bombers (Lit Productions//Tommy Wolf) Richland Bombers (Lit Productions//Tommy Wolf) loading...

Richland's Next Playoff game will be on the road.

With the win, the Bombers will leave the comfy confines of the Bomber Bowl at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland, Washington, and will make the trip up to Wenatchee to take on Eastmont High School on Saturday, November 4, at 4 PM.

4A Playoff games in the Tri-Cities this weekend

In other post-season games in the MCC in 4A football, Chiawna will travel to Moses Lake on Friday for a 7 PM game, and Kamiakin will play host to Wenatchee at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick at 7 PM. NewsRadio 610 KONA will be at Lampson to bring you play-by-play coverage of the Kamiakin and Wenatchee game. The pre-game show for the Wenatchee at Kamiakin game is at 6:45, with a 7 PM kick-off. Listen to the game on the radio (610 AM) on our free mobile app or at 610kona.com

3A Playoff games in the Tri-Cities this weekend

For the 3A Tri-Cities teams, Hermiston will trek to the westside to take on Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, Washington, on Friday at 7 PM. Kennewick will host Mercer Island High School. (Seattle area) on Saturday at 2 PM at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. For more on the opening rounds of the 3 A and 4 A High School Football postseason, check out our article on our website.