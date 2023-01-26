Richland Triple Shooting Kills One, Injures Two. Suspect at Large

(Richland, WA) -- A suspect is apparently on the run after one victim was found dead and two others were discovered injured in what's shaping up to be a triple shooting in Richland. Police there were called to a home off McMurray and Marshall around 10:15am Thursday, after neighbors say two victims staggered out of the home and asked for help. Officers arrived and found the dead victim inside the house. The two victims injured were treated at the scene and rushed to a local hospital.

attachment-Richland Triple Shooting 2 loading...

The suspect is said to be at large but this appears to be a targeted attack and authorities stress there is no threat to the public, although the suspect is thought to be armed and dangerous. The victims seem to be in their 30s, though it's not clear whether they are male or female. No one connected to this incident has been identified.

Sgt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police telling Newsradio "citizens that had come across two people that had been in the street, shot. So the citizens provided first aid and life saving measures to them."

This incident had a traffic impact with officers blocking off McMurray with police tape and re-routing traffic around the scene for blocks. Beside Richland Police, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department and Pasco Police along with federal law enforcement responded to the scene.

attachment-Richland Triple Shooting 3 loading...

Officers and detectives were on the scene for hours processing the crime scene and gathering evidence.

The neighborhood is residential in nature.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.