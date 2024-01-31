Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Call the Police

Have you seen these people in the Tri-Cities? The Richland Police Department is looking to identify these people that are of interest to the department. The Richland Department says that the people listed below are being sought for their roles in alleged crimes.

Suspected Fred Myer Shoplifter

Investigators say this man stole items from the Richland Fred Myer store over the past week. Anyone with information on the suspected Fred Myer swiper, contact the Richland Police Department and reference case #: 24-003764

The Alleged Winco Theif

Richland Police Detectice are saying that this person had shoplifted from the Winco Grocery store in town.

Anyone with information on the suspected Fred Myer swiper, contact the Richland Police Department and reference case #: 24-003782

Can you help the Richland Police Department ID these people?

If so, or if you have any information, please call the Richland Police non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.

