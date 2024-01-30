Vehicle Prowl Suspect Arrested by RPD, Found With Illegal Drugs

The Richland Police Department is celebrating an arrest made in a car prowling case.

Richland Police Make Arrest in a Car Prowling Case

The Richland Policerep that they arrested a man who they believe is a suspect in a vehicle prowling case from last Thursday at the Shell gas station along State Route 240 and Kingsgate.

Richland Police officers were able to track the suspected prowler with items he stole from the car and used video surveillance from the gas station to confirm ID and confirm that he was the suspect.

An arrest notification from the RPD (Photo: RPD) An arrest notification from the RPD

(Photo: RPD) loading...

Richland Police Found Stolen Items and Ilegal Drugs on the Suspect During the Arrest

The alleged car prowler was arrested and found to have the stolen property still. Investigators say the stolen items found on the suspect were valued at $1,300, which made the theft a felony.

Detectives also believe he was also found to be in possession of illegal drugs, suspected to be Fentanyl. The department was able to return all of the stolen items to the victim. The man was booked into the Benton County Jail for felony theft, possession of drugs, and other charges.

Related Tri-Cities Area News

A Sunday night crash in Ephrata claims the life of one man.

Investigators with the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) say the 44-year-old was speeding in a 2003 Dodge Caravan along Road A-Northwest when evidence suggests he attempted to turn west onto Road 12.3-Northwest.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the van crashed while trying to turn.

Grant County Sheriff's Office Deputies report that the van smashed into a large boulder, which threw the vehicle up before landing off the road on its driver's side.

The full story can be found at 610kona.com