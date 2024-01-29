One Man Dies In Single Car Crash Near Ephrata On Sunday Night

A Sunday night crash in Ephrata claims the life of one man.

Investigators with the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) say the 44-year-old was speeding in a 2003 Dodge Caravan along Road A-Northwest when evidence suggests he attempted to turn west onto Road 12.3-Northwest.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the van crashed while trying to turn.

Grant County Sheriff's Office Deputies report that the van smashed into a large boulder, which threw the vehicle up before landing off the road on its driver's side.

When first responders and emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they pulled the victim from the van and attempted life-saving measures, but those efforts were not successful.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office will Continue looking into the Fatal Crash.

Investigators believe that the victim was also not wearing a seatbelt. The Grant County Sheriff's Motor Traffic Unit is still investigating the accident.

