Five Sent to the Hospital After Crash in Franklin County

A serious car crash near Basin City sends five to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Crash Happened Tuesday Afternoon in North Benton County, Near Basin

The Franklin County Sheriff's office says the crash happened Tuesday (January 23, 2024) around 3:45 at Russel and Glade Road, south of Basin City.

Details of the Crash Near Basin City are Emerging

Deputies say that the car failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and was struck by the truck. The impact caused the car to roll over onto a power line pole. Investegators belive the passengers in the back seat of the car were ejected in the event.

The crash happened just south of Basin City at the Glade and Russell intersection. (Photo: Apple Maps)

All Five People in the Crash were Rushed to the Hospital

According to authorities, the car's passengers are believed to be minors and the truck was driven by a 49-year-old man. All five people involved in the two-car wreck were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

