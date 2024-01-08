Concerned Citizens Saw Something Suspicious at a Local Store and Called the Cops

According to the Richland Police Department, officers got calls from concerned citizens about hearing glass and seeing a person with a flashlight behind the Island View Market in Richland early on Sunday morning. The department says that they found a man in the alley when they arrived on the scene. The suspect decided to take off and run. The Police say they chased after the man and took him to the Benton County Jail.

RPD Car Photo: RPD loading...

The Island View Market has Been a Target for Break-ins over the past few months.

Detectives say they are still investigating if there is a connection to the two previous burglaries at the market in the past few months.

The Richland Police are Thankful for the Concerned Community Members

In a statement on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RichlandPolice/, the Richland Police wanted to thank the community members who heard and saw something and decided to say something by calling 911.

Related Richland Crime Stories

Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Call the Richland Police Department.

1/3/24

The Richland Police Department Needs Your Help in Identifying These People.

The department wants to identify these people for their participation in alleged crimes in the Richland area. If you have any information or know these folks, call the Richland Police at their non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case numbers. See more on these alleged crimes on 610KONA.com