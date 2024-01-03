Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Call the Police!

Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Call the Police!

The alleged graffiti Suspect Photo: RPD

Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Call the Richland Police Department.

1/3/24

The Richland Police Department Needs Your Help in Identifying These People.

The department wants to identify these people for their participation in alleged crimes in the Richland area. If you have any information or know these folks, call the Richland Police at their non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case numbers. 

Suspected Graffiti Artist (Case # 23-054103) Case

Richland Police say that this person is a suspect in a case that involves graffiti in the Uptown Alley in Richland.

The alleged graffiti Suspect
Photo: RPD
loading...

Alleged Home Depot Theif (Case # 23-054099)

According to officers, this guy swiped items from the local Home Depot store.

The alegged Hme Depot theif
Photo: RPD
loading...

Alleged Winco Shoplifting Suspect (Case # 23-054786 )

The Richland Police are looking for this guy who they say shoplifted from the Richland Winco grocery store.

The alleged Winco Theif
Photo: RPD
loading...

Additional Alleged Theft Cases (Case # 23-055010)

Investigators say that both these people featured below are suspects in theft cases.

Alleged theft suspects 
Photo: RPD
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15 Ways to Avoid Falling Victim to Crimes of Opportunity

Protecting your valuables is often a matter of being aware of potential risks. These tips could help save you from what police call crimes of opportunity.

Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

Filed Under: Kennewick, Pasco, Richland
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA