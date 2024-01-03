Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Call the Police!
1/3/24
The department wants to identify these people for their participation in alleged crimes in the Richland area. If you have any information or know these folks, call the Richland Police at their non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case numbers.
Suspected Graffiti Artist (Case # 23-054103) Case
Richland Police say that this person is a suspect in a case that involves graffiti in the Uptown Alley in Richland.
Alleged Home Depot Theif (Case # 23-054099)
According to officers, this guy swiped items from the local Home Depot store.
Alleged Winco Shoplifting Suspect (Case # 23-054786 )
The Richland Police are looking for this guy who they say shoplifted from the Richland Winco grocery store.
Additional Alleged Theft Cases (Case # 23-055010)
Investigators say that both these people featured below are suspects in theft cases.
