Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Call the Police!

Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Call the Richland Police Department.

1/3/24

The Richland Police Department Needs Your Help in Identifying These People.

The department wants to identify these people for their participation in alleged crimes in the Richland area. If you have any information or know these folks, call the Richland Police at their non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case numbers.

Suspected Graffiti Artist (Case # 23-054103) Case

Richland Police say that this person is a suspect in a case that involves graffiti in the Uptown Alley in Richland.

The alleged graffiti Suspect

Alleged Home Depot Theif (Case # 23-054099)

According to officers, this guy swiped items from the local Home Depot store.

The alegged Hme Depot theif

Alleged Winco Shoplifting Suspect (Case # 23-054786 )

The Richland Police are looking for this guy who they say shoplifted from the Richland Winco grocery store.

The alleged Winco Theif

Additional Alleged Theft Cases (Case # 23-055010)

Investigators say that both these people featured below are suspects in theft cases.

Alleged theft suspects

