Richland Crash Knocks Out Power, Snarls Traffic

(Richland, WA) -- A two-vehicle crash snarled traffic Wednesday night on the George Washington Way right near Symons. The Richland Police Department says one of the vehicles involved struck an electricity pole, forcing it completely down.

Power was out for a time at the intersection and traffic signals were disabled due to the crash. Traffic was diverted off the Northbound side of the George Washington Way at Williams. The Southbound side was not closed off. The City of Richland streets department was working to restore power and traffic signals.

