Repeat Richland Store Thief Nailed, Had Filed-Down Gun
Richland Police had a busy day Wednesday, one of their arrests had a filed-down gun.
Shoplifters apprehended at Safeway and Kohls
Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 PM RPD responded to the Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way on a report of a suspect who had previously stolen some goods, then came back later for more.
After Police contacted and detained him, during the search, they found a handgun with the serial number filed down. The 19-year-old man, whose name was not released, was a convicted felon, so this upped the charges considerably.
Then a few hours later, they responded to the Kohls location on Tapteal for a similar incident. In this case, one of the store security workers recognized a suspect who had stolen from there before and had outstanding warrants. With assistance from the Benton County Sheriff's Department, contact was made. However, the would-be shoplifter fled, leaving behind their stolen merchandise in the back seat of their vehicle.
But it wasn't a total loss, as a 'friend' of the suspect was also wanted on outstanding warrants and was arrested. Due to the merchandise, probable cause was established for more search warrants, and the search for the suspect continues.
