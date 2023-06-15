Rep. Newhouse and Resources Committee to visit Tri-Cities

Rep. Newhouse and Resources Committee to visit Tri-Cities

Ice Harbor Dam

4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse is bringing Washington DC to Washington State during his visit to the Tri-Cities later this month.

Representative Newhouse tells Newsradio 610 KONA that he will be joined by members of the House Natural Resources Committee for a hearing to talk about the Snake River Dams.

"Which will be open to the public, we're going to be holding that (hearing) at Richland High School." Representative Newhouse said.

Newhouse is also bringing members of the committee to the Ice Harbor Dam for a tour.

"As well as the Pacific National Northwest National Laboratory to talk about some of the technology advances in improving fish passage, all things pertinent to the subject of hydroelectric dams." Representative Newhouse added.

Newhouse urges members of the community to mark their calendars for June 26th to attend the hearing and listen to the committee about the benefits the region receives from the dams and the improvements underway for dams and salmon to coexist.

The hearing at Richland High School will be at 1pm.

Get our free mobile app

15 Awesome Places You’ll Want To Tour in Tri-Cities Washington

If you are visiting Tri-Cities Washington, here are fifteen places you must tour on your next visit.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse, Ice Harbor Dam, Pacific National Northwest National Laboratory, Richland, tour, Tri-Cities
Categories: Articles, Breaking News, KONA News, Local News, state news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA