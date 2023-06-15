Rep. Newhouse and Resources Committee to visit Tri-Cities

4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse is bringing Washington DC to Washington State during his visit to the Tri-Cities later this month.

Representative Newhouse tells Newsradio 610 KONA that he will be joined by members of the House Natural Resources Committee for a hearing to talk about the Snake River Dams.

"Which will be open to the public, we're going to be holding that (hearing) at Richland High School." Representative Newhouse said.

Newhouse is also bringing members of the committee to the Ice Harbor Dam for a tour.

"As well as the Pacific National Northwest National Laboratory to talk about some of the technology advances in improving fish passage, all things pertinent to the subject of hydroelectric dams." Representative Newhouse added.

Newhouse urges members of the community to mark their calendars for June 26th to attend the hearing and listen to the committee about the benefits the region receives from the dams and the improvements underway for dams and salmon to coexist.

The hearing at Richland High School will be at 1pm.

